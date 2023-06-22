Hunter Biden to make initial court appearance on July 26 -court filing

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will make an initial appearance in federal court in Delaware on July 26 to face misdemeanor and gun-related charges, a court filing showed on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said on Tuesday that Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could avert a conviction on a gun-related charge.

