US announces new visa restriction policy for those who have assisted fugitives

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday announced a new visa restriction policy for foreign government officials and agents who have assisted fugitives in evading the U.S. justice system.

The Fallon Smart policy is named after a 15-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Oregon in 2016, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the statement, adding that the foreign national accused of causing Smart's death fled the United States to avoid being tried for manslaughter.

