Brazil Senate confirms Lula's ex-lawyer for Supreme Court seat

Updated: 22-06-2023 03:27 IST
Brazil's Senate confirmed on Wednesday the appointment of Cristiano Zanin, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's former defense lawyer, to serve on the country's Supreme Court.

At 47, he will be the youngest justice on the 11-member court and could remain there for the next 28 years.

