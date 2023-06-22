G7 affirms unity and need for close coordination on China, State Department says

The Group of Seven (G7) countries affirmed their unity and stressed the need for close coordination in dealing with China, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with G7 representatives in London.

"The G7 noted the importance of close coordination on the PRC (People's Republic of China) and reaffirmed that the G7 is more united than ever," the State Department said in a statement.

