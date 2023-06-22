Left Menu

Ashok Leyland ties up with IDBI Bank for channel financing partnership of dealers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:31 IST
Ashok Leyland ties up with IDBI Bank for channel financing partnership of dealers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has partnered with IDBI Bank Ltd for channel financing partnership of its dealers.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDBI Bank, under which the partners will offer customised financial solutions for dealers, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

''With the combined strength of IDBI Bank Ltd and Ashok Leyland, the network of AL dealers will now have financing solutions to suit their needs using digital technology,'' Ashok Leyland CFO Gopal Mahadevan said.

IDBI Bank Deputy Managing Director Suresh Khatanhar said its digital channel finance tool 'e-Supply Chain Financing' has been designed to meet the working capital requirements of authorised dealers and traders of the corporates.

''Our partnership will enable us to serve numerous businesses in India. Through the e-SCF tool, our goal is to provide a seamless financial support to Ashok Leyland's dealers, fostering growth and resilience in the entire supply chain,'' Khatanhar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023