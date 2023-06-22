Left Menu

GE to make fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

General Electric said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to make fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. The development comes at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official state visit to the United States.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
General Electric said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to make fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

The development comes at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official state visit to the United States. The memorandum of understanding includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India, GE said.

Hindustan Aeronautics previously said it planned to use the engine for a second generation of light-combat aircraft and it was in talks over domestic production of the engines. Reuters reported in May the Biden administration was poised to sign off on a deal that would allow GE to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

