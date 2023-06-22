Left Menu

HP: 2 tourists die due to hypoxemia

Two tourists died after falling ill on the high-altitude on Manali-Leh road, a police official said on Thursday.Doctors diagnosed the cause of death in the two separate incidents as hypoxemia, a drop in oxygen level in the blood.Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police SP Mayank Chaudhary said the deceased have been identified as Aditya 32, a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana and Kabala Singh 48 from Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Manali | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:54 IST
HP: 2 tourists die due to hypoxemia
  • Country:
  • India

Two tourists died after falling ill on the high-altitude on Manali-Leh road, a police official said on Thursday.

Doctors diagnosed the cause of death in the two separate incidents as hypoxemia, a drop in oxygen level in the blood.

Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Chaudhary said the deceased have been identified as Aditya (32), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana and Kabala Singh (48) from Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir. Both tourists died on Wednesday.

Aditya, who was returning to Manali from Leh along with his friend, felt suffocated near Pang in Lahaul and Spiti. His friend managed to take him to an Army camp at Sarchu but he could not survive and died due to lack of oxygen, police said.

On the other hand, Kabala Singh who was on his way to Leh from Manali along with his family members fell unconscious and died ahead of Baralacha La, they said.

Both the bodies were sent for postmortem and the doctors confirmed that lack of oxygen led to the death in both cases, police said.

The SP said to avoid such incidents, the police share information regarding weather conditions, disaster management and other issues of concern from time to time for the safety of the tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023