Security guard injured after car hits his cycle in south Delhi

A security guard was injured early Thursday morning after his bicycle was allegedly hit by a car in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said. The victim made a PCR call on Thursday at 1.14 am, informing them that he was hit by a car with three occupants and they all were drinking. According to the victim, they fled from the spot, leaving the car behind at the Khanpur red light, a senior police officer said. When police reached the spot, they found the car, which was damaged due to the collision. A bicycle and a truck were also found there. However, neither the injured nor the caller were on the spot, the officer said. During the inquiry, it was revealed that a Breeza car had hit the bicycle and the truck from the rear side, they said. The car was found to be registered in the name of a woman, a resident of Madangir, who said that her brother Dilbagh (29), was driving the car, police said. The injured cycle rider has been traced and identified as Sujeet Kumar, a resident of Tuglakabad. He works as a guard in a shopping mall, the officer said.

Kumar was taken to a hospital by his colleague, he said, adding that the victim has sustained an injury on his left upper thigh. He was discharged from the hospital after treatment, the officer said. A case under section 279 (rash driving) is being registered and action will be taken as per the law, police added.

