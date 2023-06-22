UN adds Russia to list of shame for killing children in Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out Russia on Thursday for killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022, adding its armed forces to a global list of offenders, according to a report to the U.N. Security Council seen by Reuters. The United Nations also verified that Russian armed forces and affiliated groups maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on schools and hospitals. Russian armed forces also used 91 children as human shields, according to the report.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukrainian armed forces killed 80 children, maimed 175 children and carried out 212 attacks on schools and hospitals, the report verified. The Ukrainian armed forces are not on the global offenders list.

