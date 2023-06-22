3 shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar

Armed assailants shot dead three persons in Baheri area of Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Thursday, police said. Another person was injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment, they said.

“The car in which they were travelling was stopped by motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants, who opened fire on them and fled from the spot. “All the victims were taken to the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital, where three were declared brought dead,” Ashutosh Kumar Jha, Station House Officer (SHO) of Baheri Police station, said. A case has been registered and search is underway to trace the culprits, he said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the deceased, an employee of Darbhanga Municipal Corporation, was facing corruption charges, Darbhanga SSP Avkash Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)