3 shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar
Armed assailants shot dead three persons in Baheri area of Bihars Darbhanga district on Thursday, police said. Another person was injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment, they said.The car in which they were travelling was stopped by motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants, who opened fire on them and fled from the spot.
- Country:
- India
Armed assailants shot dead three persons in Baheri area of Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Thursday, police said. Another person was injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment, they said.
“The car in which they were travelling was stopped by motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants, who opened fire on them and fled from the spot. “All the victims were taken to the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital, where three were declared brought dead,” Ashutosh Kumar Jha, Station House Officer (SHO) of Baheri Police station, said. A case has been registered and search is underway to trace the culprits, he said.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the deceased, an employee of Darbhanga Municipal Corporation, was facing corruption charges, Darbhanga SSP Avkash Kumar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Baheri
- Ashutosh Kumar Jha
- Station
- Darbhanga
- Darbhanga Municipal Corporation
ALSO READ
Bihar: 15 senior IAS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle
Odisha train accident: 19 Bihar passengers missing, 50 dead, says Disaster Management dept
NIA raids seven places in Jharkhand, Bihar in 2018 murder case involving Naxals
NIA raids 7 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar in 2018 murder case involving CPI(Maoist)
Married Bihar woman living with partner hangs self in Goa's Calangute