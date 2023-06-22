J-K: Coordination meet to enhance synergy for Amarnath Yatra held in Pahalgam

A coordination meeting to enhance synergy for the successful conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin next month, was held in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The meeting at Pahalgam in the south Kashmir district was held under the aegis of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and was attended by all stakeholders, including the Army. "#ChinarWarriors attended a coordination meeting held with all stakeholders under the aegis of @ndmaindia to enhance synergy for successful conduct of #Yatra2023 at #Pahalgam today," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said on Twitter.

The Army said Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Jammu and Kashmir, also visited the Baltal axis of the yatra and reviewed the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the 62-day pilgrimage. "AOC, J&K visited #Baltal axis of #AmarnathYatra2023 today and was briefed on the arrangements in place for smooth conduct of #Yatra2023 and coordination for disaster management mechanism was carried out," the Chinar Corps said. Chinar warriors are widening the tracks on both routes to ensure safety of the pilgrims, it added.

