Left Menu

Two killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson - governor

At least two people were killed in a Russian attack on a trolleybus company in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the regional governor said. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an initial post on the Telegram messaging app that a municipal transport company had been hit by "targeted fire" in the attack.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 15:11 IST
Two killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson - governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least two people were killed in a Russian attack on a trolleybus company in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the regional governor said.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an initial post on the Telegram messaging app that a municipal transport company had been hit by "targeted fire" in the attack. Describing it as "another Russian terrorist attack", he said a 55-year-old man was killed on the spot and five others were taken to hospital.

In a later post, he had said a 43-year-old man had also died of his wounds in hospital. Prokudin posted several photographs from the scene, with one showing what appeared to be a dead man in the foreground and two trolleybuses in the background. Other images showed emergency workers attending to the wounded.

The prosecutor's office said the attack took place around 10.20 a.m. Kyiv time (0720 GMT) and that it had launched an investigation. Russia, which began it's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, denies targeting civilians. Russian forces have continued shelling Kherson from positions they hold in the wider Kherson region despite flooding this month caused by the destruction of the Khakovka dam, which lies upstream from the city on the Dnipro River.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023