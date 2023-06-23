2 arrested in murder of TMC leader in Purulia

Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a local TMC leader in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said.

TMC's Adra town president Dhananjay Chaubey was shot dead when he was at the party office in the Pandey Market area on Thursday, they said.

''We have arrested two persons who are directly involved in the murder. From the CCTV footage of the area, it seems three or more persons could be involved. We have started a search for them,'' a police officer said. Chaubey's bodyguard, who was also injured in the attack, underwent surgery, he said.

West Bengal's rural areas will vote in the panchayat elections on July 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)