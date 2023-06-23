Left Menu

Maha: Four of family killed in car-truck collision in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:00 IST
Maha: Four of family killed in car-truck collision in Chandrapur
Four members of a family were killed when a truck collided with their car in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon when the victims were heading towards Yavatmal district through Ghugus town, assistant police inspector Rajkiran Madavi of Padoli police station said. A truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the car, and the impact was such that all four occupants were killed on the spot, he said.

The victims Yusuf Sheikh, his wife Mumtaz, brother Rafiq and sister-in-law Sanjeeda were residents Maregaon tehsil in Yavatmal district, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

