Russian defence ministry appeals to Wagner fighters to abandon Prigozhin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 11:42 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement addressed to Wagner Group mercenary fighters on Saturday that they had been "deceived and dragged into a criminal adventure" by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the ministry urged Wagner fighters to contact its representatives and those of law enforcement services and promised to guarantee their security.
