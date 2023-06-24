Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Wagner mutiny: 'Russia's weakness is obvious'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that "Russia's weakness is obvious" and that the longer Moscow keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, the more chaos it would invite back home. He made the comments on the Telegram messaging app amid an apparent mutiny on Saturday by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian military. "Russia's weakness is obvious.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Wagner mutiny: 'Russia's weakness is obvious'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that "Russia's weakness is obvious" and that the longer Moscow keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, the more chaos it would invite back home. He made the comments on the Telegram messaging app amid an apparent mutiny on Saturday by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian military.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness," Zelenskiy wrote. "And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later."

