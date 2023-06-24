Left Menu

Czech foreign minister: following situation in Russia, reiterates travel warning -CTK agency

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 15:40 IST
The Czech Republic is closely following the situation in Russia, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday.

"We are closely following the situation in the Russian Federation," news agency CTK quoted Lipavsky as saying.

"With regard to the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the possible threat of erosion of the security situation in the country, especially for citizens of EU and NATO countries, our strong warning against travel to the Russian Federation is still in place."

