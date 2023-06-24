Pakistan reviews FY2024 budget as last ditch effort to clinch IMF deal
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan introduced a number of changes to its fiscal 2024 budget on Saturday, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a last-ditch effort to clinch a stalled rescue package with the International Monetary Fund. "Pakistan and IMF had detailed negotiations as a last effort to complete the pending review," he told parliament.
For the fiscal year starting next month, Pakistan will raise a further 215 billion rupees ($752 million) in new tax and cut 85 billion rupees ($300 million) in spending, as well as a number of other measures to shrink fiscal deficit, he said. ($1 = 286.0000 Pakistani rupees)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
