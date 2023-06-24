Turkey's Erdogan urges Putin to act with common sense - Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday and urged him to act with common sense, the Turkish presidency said on Saturday, after Russian mercenary fighters began an armed mutiny overnight.

It said the two discussed recent developments in Russia and Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to do its part to help bring about a peaceful solution to the situation.

