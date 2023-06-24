Left Menu

BJP gives Rs 5 lakh to family of man killed in Himachal's Chamba district

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:20 IST
BJP gives Rs 5 lakh to family of man killed in Himachal's Chamba district
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a man killed in Chamba district earlier this month.

The cheque was handed over to the family by BJP MLA D S Thakur.

Senior party leader and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder.

The body of Manohar Lal, cut into eight pieces, was recovered from a drain in Bandal panchayat of Salooni subdivision of Chamba district on June 8, two days after he went missing.

The main accused has been identified as Musafir Hussian, the uncle of the girl Manohar was in a relationship with.

The police have arrested three persons including a couple in connection with the murder case.

On June 15 last, a mob burned down the house of a murder accused, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders restricting people's movement to prevent any further flare-up in Salooni subdivision.

The murder has become a political issue with the opposition BJP accusing the Congress government in the state of adopting an indifferent attitude in the matter. The BJP also took a dig at the government over the ''deterioration'' of the law and order situation in the state.

