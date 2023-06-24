Man detained for constant presence near stadium amidst army recruitment rally

A person was detained for questioning due to his frequent presence around a hostel here amidst an army recruitment rally, a police official said on Saturday.

In a press statement issued by Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri, it was informed that on June 23, a person was detained for questioning with respect to his suspicious presence in and around the hostel of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) near the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

The statement said that there was credible information that the person is offering to get the candidates selected in lieu of money.

A case has been registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard and the facts and gathered information are being verified.

The accused has been remanded to police custody and further investigation is in progress.

