Man out to have ice cream stabbed by neighbour in Delhi's Brijpuri; paramilitary deployed

A 20-year-old man, who had gone out with his cousin to have ice cream, was allegedly stabbed by his neighbour following a petty dispute in northeast Delhi's Brijpuri, police said on Saturday. The accused, Mohammad Zaid (20), has not been arrested yet, they said. Paramilitary has been deployed in the area to prevent any communal flare-up. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident took place over claims of staring and hurling abuses, police said. According to police, Rahul had gone out with his 19-year-old cousin Sonu around 10 pm on Friday to have ice cream after dinner. There, he met Zaid, who lives in the same street, and got into a fight with him.

Zaid then stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen. Sonu, who tried to help his brother, also got injured in the melee, they said. ''A trivial issue led to the scuffle. Zaid attacked Rahul with a sharp-edged object, most likely a knife. When Sonu intervened, he was also hurt. Efforts are being made to nab Zaid,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Zaid, who is absconding, has been booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) at the Dayalpur police station, the officer said.

Police said Zaid works as a carpenter along with his father, while Rahul supplies chips and other edibles, and his father sells candies. Meanwhile, Rahul has been admitted in the ICU ward of GTB hospital. Rahul's sister Madhu demanded strict punishment for the accused. ''We were informed that Rahul was stabbed last night. When we rushed to the spot, we saw Zaid fleeing. Police have registered a case and also taken our statements. We want strict punishment for him,'' she said. Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj attacked the BJP over the incident. ''A stabbing incident in Brijpuri area of Delhi. It does not feel like this is the national capital. Now there is a Hindu-Muslim angle too. Now the BJP can raise a hue and cry, and can also question LG sir,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. The Delhi Police is administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs currently under the governance of the BJP. Brijpuri is one of the areas where major clashes were witnessed during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots that had flared ostensibly over the anti–CAA agitation. The riots claimed more than 50 lives, a majority of them Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)