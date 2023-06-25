Killings drive Israelis and Palestinians ‘deeper into an abyss’, warns Türk
UN News | Updated: 25-06-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 10:00 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US seeking information from Israeli government over decision in death of Palestinian-American
Israelis kill Palestinian in raid on West Bank refugee camp -witnesses
China attaches great importance to Palestinian issue, supports peace talks - Foreign Minister
US seeking information from Israeli government over decision in death of Palestinian-American
Xi: China willing to help foster Palestinian peacemaking with Israel