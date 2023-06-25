Trade union leader arrested in Kerala for assaulting private bus owner

Kerala police on Sunday arrested a trade union leader associated with Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) for allegedly assaulting a private bus owner over an altercation related to removal of flags and banners erected as part of a protest in front of his bus. Police said Ajay, the trade union leader, was arrested for assaulting Raj Mohan, the owner of a bus.

A video came out today morning in which Mohan was seen attempting to remove the flags and banners of the Left-affiliated CITU protest stage erected in front of the bus. In the video, Ajay beats Mohan but suddenly, the police intervene.

Recently, the Kerala High Court had directed the police to provide security to the buses owned by Mohan after the CITU blocked the services alleging that he was paying low salary to employees.

The CITU has sought to implement the agreement reached before the District Labour officer in connection with the daily wages to be paid to the staff of the bus service.

Meanwhile, Mohan and BJP workers protested in front of Kumarakom police station seeking the trade union leader's arrest. The sit-in protest ended after the arrest.

Police said the high court had directed resumption of bus service and it will be implemented.

However, the issues related to wages will be heard and decided in further court hearings, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)