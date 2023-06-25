Left Menu

Anti-graft body takes over Pashupati temple; devotees not allowed inside

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-06-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 18:30 IST
Anti-graft body takes over Pashupati temple; devotees not allowed inside
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple was shut for devotees on Sunday afternoon after the Himalayan nation's top anti-corruption body took control of the temple premises to investigate a report that 10 kilogrammes of gold were missing from the ornament weighing 100 kgs.

Pashupatinath Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu.

The newly installed gold ornament called Jalhari was installed around the Shiva Linga inside the temple during the Maha Shivaratri festival last year.

However, the government directed the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) to begin the probe after questions were raised in Parliament following a report that 10 kilogrammes of gold were missing from the ornament.

The CIAA is the Nepal government's apex constitutional body for the control of corruption.

The Pashupati Area Development Authority claimed that it had bought 103 kilogrammes of gold to make the Jalahari but 10 kilogrammes was missing from the ornament.

Ghanashyam Khatiwada, executive director of the Pashupati Area Development Trust, told the media that the gold made Jalahari of Pashupatinath was taken by the anti-graft body to determine its quality and weight after questions were raised over the missing gold.

Dozens of security personnel, including Nepal Army soldiers, have been deployed at the Pashupati Temple premises while the investigation process is in progress.

Devotees have been barred from entering into the temple since 3.30 pm and sources said the temple will remain closed until midnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023