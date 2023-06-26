Four injured as house collapses in Mumbai

Four persons were injured when a two-storey house collapsed on an adjacent structure in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 am in a chawl (tenement) in Ramabai Ambedkar Colony of suburban Ghatkopar, they said.

The house collapsed on an adjacent room, injuring four persons, who were immediately rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, the officials said. Doctors at the hospital informed the condition of all of them was stable.

The city and its suburbs received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours, as per civic officials.

