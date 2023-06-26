Left Menu

Maha: Man stabs friend to death during quarrel; held

People in the vicinity rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said. The accused was taken into custody following a probe, the official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 12:42 IST
Maha: Man stabs friend to death during quarrel; held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his friend to death in an inebriated state during a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Pisavali area of Dombivili town on Sunday night, an official said.

The two men were consuming alcohol, when they entered into a heated argument and the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim Shailesh Shilvant (28) multiple times, inspector Suresh Madne of Manpada police station said. The victim managed to escape from the scene, but fell some distance away. People in the vicinity rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said. The accused was taken into custody following a probe, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023