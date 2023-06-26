Heroin worth over Rs 35 lakh seized

Heroin worth over Rs 35 lakh was seized near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday. Acting on specific information, a joint operation was carried out at Zote village by Assam Rifles and Mizoram excise department personnel and they seized 51 grams of heroin on Saturday, it said. During the search operation in the village, the consignment worth Rs 35.77 lakh was hidden in a brown bag and the seized narcotics substance was handed over to the excise department in Champhai for further legal proceedings, the statement said. The Assam Rifles said the paramilitary force would continue its efforts to curb smuggling in Mizoram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)