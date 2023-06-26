Denmark to start the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

Left Menu

Denmarks government said Monday that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets has started and the retirement of Scandinavian countrys fleet of aging US fighters has been moved up two years.The replacement fighters, F-35s, will be operative by 2025, acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Updated: 26-06-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:51 IST
Denmark's government said Monday that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets has started and the retirement of Scandinavian country's fleet of aging US fighters has been moved up two years.

The replacement fighters, F-35s, will be operative by 2025, acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. Initially, the switch was planned for 2027.

Lund Poulsen said that NATO-member Denmark "has taken the step of starting a training and further education effort for the Ukrainian pilots.'' "We will also consider whether we should make a concrete donation to Ukraine of the Danish F-16 fighters, and how many there should be,'' he said.

Ukrainian pilots must spend six to eight months of training before a possible donation of Danish F-16 aircraft can become a reality, Lund Poulsen told Danish broadcaster DR.

"This does not mean that you cannot make a decision beforehand. But (the F-16 planes) will be in Denmark until 2024," Lund Poulsen said.

Denmark has ordered 27 F-35A fighter jets, which will replace the more than 40-year-old F-16s, of which Denmark has 30 operative planes. The switch to the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets is taking place from late 2023 to the end of 2025.

Ukraine has long asked for Western fighter jets to help it resist the full-scale Russian invasion, which began in February 2022. Initially reluctant, the US and other NATO countries recently agreed to allow Ukrainian pilots to receive training to on F-16 fighters, though none has yet committed to hand over any planes.

