Left Menu

16,000 kg drugs seized by Delhi Police destroyed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:52 IST
16,000 kg drugs seized by Delhi Police destroyed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 16,000 kilograms drugs and other psychotropic substances seized by the Delhi Police were destroyed in the northwestern part of the city on the International Day Against Drug Abuse Day on Monday, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated a programme at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt Ltd in the RU Nagar Industrial area, GTK Road, where the drugs seized by the Crime Branch and Special Cell were destroyed, an official statement said. The programme was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other officers of city police, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023