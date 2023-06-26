Ukraine reiterates call for NATO offer of simplified accession for Kyiv

Ukraine expects to receive a clear invitation for simplified accession to NATO when the military alliance holds a summit next month in Lithuania, a senior official said on Monday. Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential staff, reiterated Ukraine's position on NATO accession in comments published after Russia thwarted a march by mercenaries heading towards Moscow at the weekend.

"Ukraine's position: the expected result is to receive an invitation for simplified accession at the summit in July. But, importantly, we would like to receive an absolutely clear signal that would establish Ukraine's path to NATO membership," he told a briefing for German media.

