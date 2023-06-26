Left Menu

Ukraine reiterates call for NATO offer of simplified accession for Kyiv

Ukraine expects to receive a clear invitation for simplified accession to NATO when the military alliance holds a summit next month in Lithuania, a senior official said on Monday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 15:35 IST
Ukraine reiterates call for NATO offer of simplified accession for Kyiv
Andriy Yermak Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine expects to receive a clear invitation for simplified accession to NATO when the military alliance holds a summit next month in Lithuania, a senior official said on Monday. Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential staff, reiterated Ukraine's position on NATO accession in comments published after Russia thwarted a march by mercenaries heading towards Moscow at the weekend.

"Ukraine's position: the expected result is to receive an invitation for simplified accession at the summit in July. But, importantly, we would like to receive an absolutely clear signal that would establish Ukraine's path to NATO membership," he told a briefing for German media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023