Left Menu

Mumbai: GRP launches awareness programme for women travelling by local trains

The Government Railway Police GRP has increased patrolling in womens compartments in Mumbais suburban trains and launched an awareness programme for the safety of commuters, an official said on Monday. The GRP has also increased police presence in the womens compartments and extended the duty hours on trains from 9 pm to 9 am from the earlier 9 pm to 6 am, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:00 IST
Mumbai: GRP launches awareness programme for women travelling by local trains
  • Country:
  • India

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has increased patrolling in women's compartments in Mumbai's suburban trains and launched an awareness programme for the safety of commuters, an official said on Monday. The awareness programme was launched last week in light of the incident of sexual assault of a 20-year-old college student on board a moving suburban train in the early hours of June 14, the official said.

''We have started the awareness programme for women commuters. We are informing them about the precautions they can take while travelling and the phone numbers they can call on in case of emergencies,'' said Sandip Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) GRP Western Railway. The GRP has also increased police presence in the women's compartments and extended the duty hours on trains from 9 pm to 9 am from the earlier 9 pm to 6 am, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023