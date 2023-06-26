Mumbai: GRP launches awareness programme for women travelling by local trains

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has increased patrolling in women's compartments in Mumbai's suburban trains and launched an awareness programme for the safety of commuters, an official said on Monday. The awareness programme was launched last week in light of the incident of sexual assault of a 20-year-old college student on board a moving suburban train in the early hours of June 14, the official said.

''We have started the awareness programme for women commuters. We are informing them about the precautions they can take while travelling and the phone numbers they can call on in case of emergencies,'' said Sandip Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) GRP Western Railway. The GRP has also increased police presence in the women's compartments and extended the duty hours on trains from 9 pm to 9 am from the earlier 9 pm to 6 am, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)