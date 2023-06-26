Japan's Kishida, U.S. Biden, South Korea's Yoon arranging to meet in Washington - Asahi newspaper

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are arranging to meet in Washington in late August, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.

The three leaders are expected to discuss response to North Korea, the Asahi reported, citing multiple Japanese and South Korean government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)