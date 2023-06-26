Hezbollah-aligned outlet says group shot down Israeli drone that flew into Lebanese airspace
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:14 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
A media channel affiliated to Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday that the armed group had shot down an Israeli drone that flew into Lebanese airspace.
The statement, shared with Reuters by Hezbollah's media office, said the drone was shot down near the town of Zibqin in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli military said: "A short while ago, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity." It gave no further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Lebanon's Hezbollah mobilises to block IMF's Azour for presidency
Mongolia hold Lebanon, earn first point
FACTBOX-Candidates in the frame to fill Lebanon's vacant presidency
Israeli military raid kills 1 Palestinian, 4 people wounded in separate West Bank shooting attack
Hezbollah fans flames of new Israeli border tensions