China ready to work with Vietnam over conduct in South China Sea- Premier Li
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:26 IST
China is ready to work with Vietnam to manage differences through dialogue and consultation, and accelerate consultations on the code of conduct in the South China Sea, state radio quoted Chinese premier Li Qiang as saying on Monday.
Li made the remark during his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Beijing earlier today.
