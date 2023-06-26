Israeli military says rocket launched from West Bank causing no reported injuries
26-06-2023
The Israeli military said a rocket was launched from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, causing no reported injuries. It said it landed in Palestinian territory.
"The rocket did not pose a threat to communities in the area," a statement from the military said.
