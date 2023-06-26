Lithuania seeks to build infrastructure for German brigade by 2026

Lithuania aims by 2026 to have the necessary infrastructure in place to host a permanently deployed German brigade of some 4,000 troops and their families in the country, President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday. "We are simplifying the procedures ... in order to be able to finalize the building of infrastructure by 2026," he told reporters in a joint news conference with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"But I will not be angry if the minister of defence ... will finalize in 2025."

