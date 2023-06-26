Left Menu

New RBI Dy Guv Janakiraman gets 6 departments

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:17 IST
New RBI Dy Guv Janakiraman gets 6 departments

Newly-appointed Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman will look after six departments, including supervision and financial inclusion, the central bank said in a release on Monday.

Janakiraman replaced M K Jain who recently demitted office after completion of his term.

The other portfolios allocated to Janakiraman are Inspection Department, Premises Department, Rajbhasha Department, and Consumer Education and Protection Department.

Deputy Governor M D Patra will supervise 11 departments in the central bank, including the departments of monetary policy and financial stability.

Deputy Govenor M Rajeshwar Rao has been assigned with five departments while T Rabi Sankar has assigned with the work of 11 departments. According to the RBI Act, 1934, Reserve Bank of India should have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and an economist to head the monetary policy department.

The other three deputy governors are Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

The deputy governor appointments are made for an initial period of three years, and the person is eligible for reappointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023