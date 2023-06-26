Four arrested for kidnapping merchant navy professional

Four men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a person employed as a merchant navy professional and demanding Rs 12 lakh ransom from his family, police said here on Monday. The police managed to rescue the victim safely within 12 hours of registration of the case, they said, adding that Rs 5 lakh paid as ransom was also recovered by them.

The accused were identified as Trilok Singh (40), Gursimran Singh (32), Abhishek (23) and Akshay (23).

The kidnapping was reported at Aman Vihar Police Station by the victim's brother-in-law on Sunday.

According to the complainant, merchant navy professional Manjeet left his Delhi home on June 23 to resume his work in Mumbai. Later, the victim's brother received a ransom call from the Whatsapp number of the victim. The kidnappers demanded Rs 12 lakh as ransom amount for the safe release of the victim. The victim's brother made an online transfer of Rs 1.5 lakh and for rest of the money, the kidnappers asked him to pay them personally in Panipat, according to the complaint.

The complainant along with victim's brother went to Samalkha town in Haryana's Panipat district and made a PCR call. The kidnappers, saw the PCR van after arriving at the spot and tried to flee. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said, ''With the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footage, the raiding team apprehended four accused and also rescued the victim safely. The paid ransom amount was also recovered from them.'' ''Interrogation revealed that accused Abhishek wanted to send one of his relatives (Karambir) to New Zealand, so he contacted Gursimran who had earlier sent him to Thailand and Malaysia. Gursimran met the victim (Manjeet) on Facebook and sought his help to send Karambir to New Zealand,'' Sidhu said. ''During investigation it was revealed that Rs 7 lakh were paid to Manjeet for required documentation. But, on June 23, Karambir was deported at IGI Airport due to lack of proper documents,'' the officer said. The accused then called Manjeet to a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur the same day and asked him to return the money, police said, adding that Manjeet was assaulted during the meeting.

After paying an amount of Rs 3.5 lakh, the victim sought some more time to repay the remaining amount, the DCP said. However, the accused abducted Manjeet and demanded more money from the victim's brother, police said. ''They took him to different places in their car on the intervening night of June 23 and 24 and were in touch with the victim's brother through his WhatsApp number,'' Sidhu added. Police also said they have recovered a toy gun and a car used to commit the crime.

