Man in inebriated state drowns in rainwater-filled subway in Gurugram
- India
A 47-year-old man, who was under the influence of alcohol, died after allegedly drowning in a rainwater-filled pedestrian subway here, police said on Monday.
The matter came to light on Sunday evening when the flooded subway at the Delhi-Jaipur Highway was drained.
Aribhendu, a native of West Bengal, used to work as a security guard at a private company in IMT, Manesar and lived in Sanskriti Enclave in Kadipur area.
The relatives of the deceased told police that Aribhendu had an all-night drinking session on Saturday and left home early Sunday.
''Under the influence of alcohol, he drowned in the water-filled subway. No complaint has been lodged by the family members,'' a police officer said.
