India summons Pakistani diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members
- Country:
- India
India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in that country, sources said.
The diplomat has been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities who live in ''constant fear of religious persecution'', the sources said.
Four incidents of attacks on Sikh community members have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these incidents, they said.
''India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports,'' said a source.
''It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution,'' the source added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan: 28 killed, over 140 injured as rain, thunderstorms hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab
Pakistan set to face burden of PKR 7.3 trillion in next fiscal year: Report
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall between Gujarat's Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi: IMD
ACC could accept PCB's 'hybrid model' for Asia Cup, Pakistan team set to travel to India for WC
Pakistan: Several flights diverted due to bad weather in Islamabad, Lahore