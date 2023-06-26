Left Menu

HP: Tourist from Bihar dies after falling into gorge during trekking in Shimla

A tourist from Bihar died during trekking in remote Dodra Kwar subdivision here on Sunday, a panchayat official said.The man lost his balance during trekking and fell down into a gorge named Sharwan Khad. Prasad had come for a two-day trip to Dodra Kwar with four others, the official said.Vice-Pradhan of gram panchayat Jakha Goverdhan Singh informed Police Post Dodra-Kwar about the incident over a call.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 22:07 IST
HP: Tourist from Bihar dies after falling into gorge during trekking in Shimla
  • Country:
  • India

A tourist from Bihar died during trekking in remote Dodra Kwar subdivision here on Sunday, a panchayat official said.

The man lost his balance during trekking and fell down into a gorge named Sharwan Khad. The man succumbed to his injuries and his body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra Prasad (54). Prasad had come for a two-day trip to Dodra Kwar with four others, the official said.

Vice-Pradhan of gram panchayat Jakha Goverdhan Singh informed Police Post Dodra-Kwar about the incident over a call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023