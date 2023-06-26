HP: Tourist from Bihar dies after falling into gorge during trekking in Shimla
A tourist from Bihar died during trekking in remote Dodra Kwar subdivision here on Sunday, a panchayat official said.The man lost his balance during trekking and fell down into a gorge named Sharwan Khad. Prasad had come for a two-day trip to Dodra Kwar with four others, the official said.Vice-Pradhan of gram panchayat Jakha Goverdhan Singh informed Police Post Dodra-Kwar about the incident over a call.
The man lost his balance during trekking and fell down into a gorge named Sharwan Khad. The man succumbed to his injuries and his body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.
The deceased was identified as Jitendra Prasad (54). Prasad had come for a two-day trip to Dodra Kwar with four others, the official said.
