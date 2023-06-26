Kempegowda International Award to entrepreneur Nithin Kamath, golfer Aditi Ashok and Jayadeva Institute

Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, and golfer Aditi Ashok have been selected for this year's Kempegowda International Award, instituted by the Karnataka government, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

The awards will be presented at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday to mark the 514th Kempegowda Jayanti to honour the 16th century chieftain who founded the city of Bengaluru.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Former Legislative Council chairperson B L Shankar headed the committee that selected the awardees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)