CM appoints Girish Mahajan, Tanaji Sawant as coordinating ministers for Ashadhi Ekadashi

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday nominated Rural Development minister Girish Mahajan and Health minister Tanaji Sawant as coordinating ministers to oversee Ashadhi Ekadashi arrangements for warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) in Pandharpur. An official statement said the two ministers have been tasked with coordinating with different departments to provide facilities to warkaris.

Lakhs of warkaris will culminate their wari (pilgrimage to Pandharpur, the abode of Lord Vitthal) on Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29.

