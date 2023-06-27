Left Menu

Honduras military takes over prisons after dozens die in riot

Leftist President Xiomara Castro announced last week she would hand the military police control of the prison system, a departure from a past stance of demilitarizing security, as her administration seeks to stop organized crime activity inside prisons. Official video showed hundreds of shirtless male inmates, many tattooed and with their heads shaved, arranged on the floor of Honduras' high-security Tamara prison with their arms over their heads, guarded by heavily armed soldiers.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 02:29 IST
Honduras military takes over prisons after dozens die in riot

Honduras' military began taking control of the country's violent prisons on Monday, following a gang dispute that left 46 inmates dead at a women's detention center last week, officials said. Leftist President Xiomara Castro announced last week she would hand the military police control of the prison system, a departure from a past stance of demilitarizing security, as her administration seeks to stop organized crime activity inside prisons.

Official video showed hundreds of shirtless male inmates, many tattooed and with their heads shaved, arranged on the floor of Honduras' high-security Tamara prison with their arms over their heads, guarded by heavily armed soldiers. The images show similarities to ones shared earlier this year by neighboring right-wing El Salvador's government, which has beefed up prison security and locked up more than 62,000 alleged criminals during a crackdown on gangs.

"Our mission is to defeat organized crime inside the prisons and we are (also) going after the intellectual authors operating from outside," Defense Minister Jose Manuel Zelaya said in a tweet. Tamara, where some 4,200 inmates are crammed into a facility with a capacity to accommodate 2,500, is one of two prisons, along with La Tolva, that the military police assumed control over on Monday, Armed Forces spokesperson Antonio Coello said.

In Honduras, some 20,000 inmates coexist in 26 overcrowded prisons, with a United Nations report saying that the country's prisons are 34.2% over capacity. Military police on Monday seized pistols, machine guns, ammunition, magazines and grenades from an area of the Tamara prison occupied by the Barrio 18 gang, Colonel Fernando Munoz told reporters.

"The corruption in the prisons is over. We are going to control it and there will be no calls coming out of here to order extortions or executions," the officer said in a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India
4
One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023