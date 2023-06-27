Left Menu

Man wanted in multiple criminal cases killed in encounter, says UP police

PTI | Kaunas | Updated: 27-06-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 09:36 IST
Man wanted in multiple criminal cases killed in encounter, says UP police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged criminal, wanted in more than a dozen cases and carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his arrest, was killed in an encounter with the police on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Gufran, a resident of neighbouring Pratapgarh district, was injured in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force team near Samda village in the Kaushambi district, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said. Gufran had 13 cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery registered against him in Pratapgarh district and a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh was also declared on his arrest, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Uncertainty, volatility to continue in short term; expect volume-driven growth in coming quarters: HUL Chairman

Uncertainty, volatility to continue in short term; expect volume-driven grow...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023