12 held in Punjab's Hoshiarpur for involvement in flesh trade racket

Twelve persons, including six women, were arrested from a hotel here for their alleged involvement in a flesh trade racket, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Talwara police station Inspector Hargurdev Singh said following a tip-off, police sent their man as a decoy customer to the hotel and subsequently conducted a raid.

A case under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against all the accused, said police.

