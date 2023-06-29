Left Menu

12 held in Punjab's Hoshiarpur for involvement in flesh trade racket

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:41 IST
12 held in Punjab's Hoshiarpur for involvement in flesh trade racket
Twelve persons, including six women, were arrested from a hotel here for their alleged involvement in a flesh trade racket, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Talwara police station Inspector Hargurdev Singh said following a tip-off, police sent their man as a decoy customer to the hotel and subsequently conducted a raid.

A case under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against all the accused, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

