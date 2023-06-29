Left Menu

Maha: Workers of Shiv Sena, Uddhav faction stopped from entering Durgadi Fort for Ashadhi Ekadashi ritual

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:48 IST
Workers of the Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) protested on Thursday after they were prevented from performing 'ghanta naad' (pealing of bells) at Durgadi Fort in Maharashtra's Thane district on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, an official said.

The 'ghanta naad' was last held at the fort in 1986 under late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe and efforts have been on since then to enact it again, though such attempts have been foiled by the police.

''Shiv Sena activists led by Kalyan unit chief Gopal Landge and the UBT faction led by former MLA Rupesh Mhatre tried to perform ghanta naad but were stopped by police,'' the official said.

The matter is sub-judice, said Landge, while Mhatre said it was unfortunate that they were not getting permission to perform a ritual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

