Paris-area town imposes overnight curfew in response to rioting over police killing of teen

A Paris region town of 54,000 people says its putting an overnight curfew in place, stretching through the weekend, in response to rioting triggered by the deadly police shooting of a suburban teenager. It said the overnight curfew would start at 9 pm and last until 6 am from Thursday night through to Monday.

PTI | Nanterre | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:58 IST
A Paris region town of 54,000 people says it's putting an overnight curfew in place, stretching through the weekend, in response to rioting triggered by the deadly police shooting of a suburban teenager. The town of Clamart, in the French capital's southwest suburbs, announced the extraordinary measure on Thursday in a statement on its website. It said the overnight curfew would start at 9 pm and last until 6 am – from Thursday night through to Monday. It cited "the risk of new public order disturbances" for the decision, after two nights of urban unrest. "Clamart is a safe and calm town, we are determined that it stay that way," it said.

