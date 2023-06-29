BigBasket loss widens to Rs 1,535 cr in 2022-23
Online grocery delivery firm Innovative Retail Concepts, which operates as BigBasket, has posted widening of loss to Rs 1,535 crore for 2022-23, according to details shared by Tofler.
Tofler said the loss of BigBasket increased by 89 per cent, implying the company had posted a loss of around Rs 812 crore in 2021-22.
The company's revenue increased by 5 per cent to Rs 7,462 crore.
''The company further reported a net loss of INR 1,535 cr during the same fiscal. This is 89 per cent increase from the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 8,998 crore,'' the report said.
BigBasket declined to comment on the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
